Head-To-Head Contrast: Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) vs. Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pop Culture Group and Atlanta Braves.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlanta Braves has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Atlanta Braves’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Atlanta Braves -18.35% -25.95% -7.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Atlanta Braves’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $31.30 million 0.14 -$24.33 million N/A N/A Atlanta Braves $659.53 million 4.30 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -22.93

Pop Culture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlanta Braves.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

