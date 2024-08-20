Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haverty Furniture Companies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,882. The company has a market capitalization of $469.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.