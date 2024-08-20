Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 573,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 551,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 145,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,882. The company has a market capitalization of $469.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

