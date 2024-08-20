Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 117,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $353,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 26.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 790,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.14. 1,056,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.