Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after buying an additional 633,079 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.12. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $606.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

