Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $249,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $24.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $946.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $880.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $808.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.78 billion, a PE ratio of 140.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $967.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

