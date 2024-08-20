Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. 1,205,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

