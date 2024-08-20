Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 260 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,951,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a PE ratio of 118.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

