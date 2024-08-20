Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.09

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.09 and last traded at $144.79, with a volume of 4160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

