Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 218,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,227. The company has a market cap of $378.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 146.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

