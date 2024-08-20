Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO):

8/8/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.93. 1,908,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,246. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,384. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

