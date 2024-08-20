GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from GWA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
GWA Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.
GWA Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GWA Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Momentum in Palo Alto Networks: Tech Stocks Still Going Strong
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Buffett’s Big Bet: Should You Follow Berkshire’s Move on OXY?
Receive News & Ratings for GWA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.