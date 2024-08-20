Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 36.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Groupon Stock Performance
GRPN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 116,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,364. Groupon has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $534.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Groupon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $90,399,000 after acquiring an additional 323,344 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Groupon by 259.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 138,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 591.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
