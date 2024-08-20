GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 404910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 15.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$94.38 million for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

