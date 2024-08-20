Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.70

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Greencore Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.
Greencore Group Company Profile
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
