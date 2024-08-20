Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Gravity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gravity

Gravity Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Gravity

NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $437.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. Gravity has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gravity

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.