Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 671,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Granite Construction stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $73.01.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 30.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

