Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Performance

GSUN stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

Get Golden Sun Health Technology Group alerts:

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.