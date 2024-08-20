Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Performance
GSUN stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Sun Health Technology Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.