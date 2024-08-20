Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Golden Minerals Company Profile

AUMN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.27. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

