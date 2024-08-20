Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.