Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,924. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

