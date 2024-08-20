Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 97,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 261,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

