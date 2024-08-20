Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $245.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a sell rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.56.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $201.90 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile



Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

