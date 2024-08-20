Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Up 2.5%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99. 7,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 14,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile
The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
