Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Up 2.5%

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCLGet Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99. 7,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 14,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.