Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Up 2.5%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99. 7,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 14,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media Index ETF

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.