Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CLOU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 148,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,228. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $400.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

