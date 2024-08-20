Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 6,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $587.99 million, a PE ratio of -77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
