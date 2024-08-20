Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 186,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.45. 3,727,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

