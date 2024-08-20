GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 744,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,976. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GFL Environmental by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

