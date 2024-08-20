General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

View Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $295.60. The stock had a trading volume of 685,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.31.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.