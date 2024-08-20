Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Genelux Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 26,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.57. Genelux has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genelux by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNLX
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.