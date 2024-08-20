Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 26,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.57. Genelux has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genelux by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

