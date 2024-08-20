Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

