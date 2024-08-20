FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.77

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 68626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
FUJIFILM Price Performance
FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
