fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,623,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 10,494,987 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $562.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

