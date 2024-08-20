FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) vs. Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and FTC Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $69.21 million 4.77 -$60.40 million ($0.25) -5.17 FTC Solar $77.77 million 0.40 -$50.29 million ($0.39) -0.63

FTC Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A FTC Solar 0 5 2 1 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Netlist and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $1.11, suggesting a potential upside of 351.53%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Netlist.

Risk and Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -50.76% -266.39% -90.95% FTC Solar -47.92% -63.07% -33.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Netlist on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, and dual inline memory module (DIMM) to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

