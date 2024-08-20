Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Down 5%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 58,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 176,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$4.80 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.00.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$129.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.