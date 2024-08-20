Frank S. Lucente Sells 5,000 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Frank S. Lucente sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,511.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,154. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

About Energy Services of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $109,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.