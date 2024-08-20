Francois Morin Sells 11,460 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.00. 865,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

