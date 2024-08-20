Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 38.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

