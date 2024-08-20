Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $6.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.90. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 937,108 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.57.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.
