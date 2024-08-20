Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $6.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.90. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 937,108 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,557,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 3,467,562 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 95.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,263,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 925,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.57.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.