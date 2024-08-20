Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.28 and last traded at $76.21. 1,003,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,875,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

