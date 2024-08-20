Focus Financial Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PWB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,019. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.07 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84.

