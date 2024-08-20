Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 3,608 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,096. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

