Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,493. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.85 and its 200-day moving average is $240.31.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

