Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,926 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 179,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 242,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 58,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 880,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,468,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.72. 1,570,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,418. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

