Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.80. 829,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day moving average is $164.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

