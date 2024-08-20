Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,504,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.41. 10,294,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,542,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

