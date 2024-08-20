Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,562,000 after buying an additional 1,043,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,697,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after buying an additional 179,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,525,000 after buying an additional 642,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,311,000 after buying an additional 698,560 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS:CALF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 951,464 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

