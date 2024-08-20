Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 119,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,668.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 126,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,984 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

