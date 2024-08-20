Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 10,820 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.49% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 69,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,445. The firm has a market cap of $884.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

