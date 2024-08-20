Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172,703 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 164,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

