Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172,703 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 164,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $89.30.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.