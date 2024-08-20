Focus Financial Network Inc. Invests $618,000 in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,665,000 after buying an additional 389,405 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after purchasing an additional 478,565 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,256.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 627,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 622,152 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 189,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2,266.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 426,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 408,155 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 208,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $647.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.