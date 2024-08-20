Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,508,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,053,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $173.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average is $164.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

